Tyson Barrie News: Lacking playing time

Barrie was scratched for the 12th straight game Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Predators.

Barrie played in seven of eight games between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, but he hasn't been in the lineup since. Jake Bean has been the primary beneficiary of Barrie falling out of favor, though Joel Hanley is also in the mix as the Flames continue to carry eight blueliners. Barrie has two points, 12 shots on net, eight hits and eight blocked shots over nine appearances.