Tyson Barrie News: Remains in press box

Barrie has not played in two months after being scratched for a 26th consecutive game Tuesday versus the Blues.

The Flames have carried eight defensemen for the bulk of the season, but head coach Ryan Huska hasn't given Barrie a game-day assignment since Nov. 12 versus the Canucks. Barrie is likely at the bottom of the depth chart, as Daniil Miromanov is more probable to get back in the lineup if an opportunity arises. The 33-year-old Barrie has two points and 12 shots on net through nine appearances in 2024-25.