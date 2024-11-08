Tyson Barrie News: Scores first goal of season

Barrie scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Barrie has two points while playing in the Flames' last five games. Still, his spot in the lineup is not secure -- Jake Bean and Brayden Pachal are also in contention for third-pairing minutes. Barrie has two points, 11 shots on net, six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over seven appearances this season. His lack of stable playing time makes him a risky fantasy option.