Tyson Foerster News: Buries goal in loss

Foerster scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Foerster has scored in two of the last three games and has picked up five goals and three assists over his last eight outings. The 22-year-old winger has logged at least 15 minutes of ice time in seven of those eight contests, so it appears he's currently one of head coach John Tortorella's more trusted forwards. For the season, Foerster has 11 goals, seven assists, four power-play points, 60 shots on net, 24 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances.