Tyson Foerster News: Career-best effort in loss

Foerster scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Kings.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Foerster, and the first three-point effort of the 22-year-old's career. The 23rd overall pick in the 2020 Draft has found a groove over the last month, picking up six goals and 11 points over the last 16 games after managing only three points (two goals and an assist) in his first 16 appearances of 2024-25.