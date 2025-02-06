Tyson Foerster News: Goals in back-to-back games

Foerster scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Washington.

The goal snapped a Philly 0-for-10 streak with the man advantage over five games. Foerster has a goal in each of his last two games and 15 on the season. He's on pace to top his 20-goal career mark, which he set last season. But Foerster's 17.9 shooting percentage is well above his 12.0 percent from his rookie season. We don't know which rate is closer to his norm, but his current sub-40 point pace should keep him on the bench in all but the deepest of leagues.