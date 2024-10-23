Tyson Foerster News: Grabs helper in loss

Foerster logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Foerster went from being a healthy scratch Tuesday to a top-line role at even strength Wednesday, though he saw just 13:51 of ice time. The 22-year-old has gotten off to a slow start with two points through six contests this season. He's added 10 shots on net, 19 PIM, five hits and a minus-3 rating, and he'll likely bounce around the lineup some more as head coach John Tortorella struggles to find line combinations that lead to positive results for the 1-5-1 Flyers.