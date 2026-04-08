Tyson Foerster News: Lights lamp twice in big win

Foerster scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Both tallies came in the second period as the Flyers blew open a 2-1 game. Foerster has three goals in four games since returning from what was initially feared to be season-ending arm surgery in early December, and he seems to be clicking on the top line with Trevor Zegras as Philly tries to lock down a playoff spot.