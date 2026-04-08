Tyson Foerster headshot

Tyson Foerster News: Lights lamp twice in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Foerster scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Both tallies came in the second period as the Flyers blew open a 2-1 game. Foerster has three goals in four games since returning from what was initially feared to be season-ending arm surgery in early December, and he seems to be clicking on the top line with Trevor Zegras as Philly tries to lock down a playoff spot.

Tyson Foerster
Philadelphia Flyers
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