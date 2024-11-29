Tyson Foerster News: Notches assist in win

Foerster provided an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Foerster has picked up four points (two goals, two assists) over his last seven outings. The 22-year-old set up a Bobby Brink tally in the first period of this contest. Foerster has seven points, 33 shots, 17 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances in 2024-25. He should continue to play middle-six minutes, but he's got some work to do to get up to the pace that saw him generate 33 points over 77 games as a rookie last season.