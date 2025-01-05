Tyson Foerster News: Opens scoring in overtime loss
Foerster scored a goal on two shots and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
Foerster is thriving in a middle-six role, racking up six goals and three assists over his last nine outings. He opened the scoring in the first period Sunday, but the Maple Leafs had a 2-1 lead by the intermission. Foerster is up to 12 goals, 19 points, 62 shots, 27 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 39 appearances this season. He's a bit of an agitator, but he hasn't fully tapped into his physical play this year, limiting his fantasy upside to deeper formats for now.
