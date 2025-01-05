Fantasy Hockey
Tyson Foerster headshot

Tyson Foerster News: Opens scoring in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Foerster scored a goal on two shots and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Foerster is thriving in a middle-six role, racking up six goals and three assists over his last nine outings. He opened the scoring in the first period Sunday, but the Maple Leafs had a 2-1 lead by the intermission. Foerster is up to 12 goals, 19 points, 62 shots, 27 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 39 appearances this season. He's a bit of an agitator, but he hasn't fully tapped into his physical play this year, limiting his fantasy upside to deeper formats for now.

Tyson Foerster
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
