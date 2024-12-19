Tyson Foerster News: Pockets helper in loss

Foerster recorded an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Foerster has contributed two goals and three assists over his last nine outings. The 22-year-old winger set up a Noah Cates tally in the second period. Foerster has 11 points, 46 shots on net, 18 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 31 appearances, playing mainly in a middle-six role, though he also remains a factor on the power play.