Tyson Foerster News: Pots goal Saturday

Foerster scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Foerster is finding his way on offense again with three goals and two assists over his last eight games. That's not league-winning production, but it's enough to get him on the radar in fantasy after a poor start to November. The winger is up to five goals, three helpers, 35 shots on net, 27 PIM and 17 hits across 24 outings in a middle-six role this season.