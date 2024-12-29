Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyson Foerster headshot

Tyson Foerster News: Pots goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Foerster scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Foerster has four goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 22-year-old winger continues to log middle-six minutes, and his offense has been alright as a depth scorer in fantasy. He's at 10 goals, 17 points, 56 shots on net, 33 PIM, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating over 36 appearances this season.

Tyson Foerster
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now