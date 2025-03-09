Tyson Foerster News: Receiving more ice time

Foerster recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-1 rating in a team-high 23:25 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

Foerster has seen his ice time increase in each of the last three games, and Sunday's outing was the second most he has received in 2024-25, so he appears to be earning more trust from head coach John Tortorella. Foerster could be a name worth keeping an eye on for fantasy managers if he continues to log heavy minutes on the top line, though the Flyers' struggles as a team could challenge that notion. The right-shot winger has contributed 16 goals and 14 assists over 64 appearances this season.