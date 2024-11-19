Tyson Foerster News: Scores again in loss

Foerster scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

That's goals in back-to-back games for Foerster, who appears to be exiting a lengthy slump after rediscovering his game on the fourth line. He's seen consistent power-play time even amid the struggles, which is a good sign that he'll be able to get his offense back on track. Overall, Foerster has four goals, one assist, 28 shots on net, 25 PIM and 13 hits across 18 appearances.