Tyson Foerster News: Snags helper in win

Foerster recorded an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Foerster set up the second of Noah Cates' two goals in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The helper ended a three-game dry spell for Foerster, his longest drought since his seven-game slump from Oct. 31 to Nov. 14. The winger has found decent consistency in a middle-six role with power-play time this season. He's up to 12 goals, eight helpers, 69 shots on net, 28 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 43 appearances. That level of production could be helpful in deeper fantasy formats.