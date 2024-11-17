Tyson Foerster News: Snaps slump on power play

Foerster scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Foerster entered Saturday on a seven-game slump before scoring at 13:57 of the first period. The winger hasn't experienced the full John Tortorella experience yet -- Foerster started the year in a top-six role, and he's been scratched once, but he's now on the fourth line amid his recent slump. The 22-year-old is at three goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 13 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 17 contests. He put up 33 points in 77 games as a rookie in 2023-24, so there's a lot of potential in his game as long as he can keep his confidence up amid the struggles.