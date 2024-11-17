Tyson Foerster News: Snaps slump on power play
Foerster scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Foerster entered Saturday on a seven-game slump before scoring at 13:57 of the first period. The winger hasn't experienced the full John Tortorella experience yet -- Foerster started the year in a top-six role, and he's been scratched once, but he's now on the fourth line amid his recent slump. The 22-year-old is at three goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 13 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 17 contests. He put up 33 points in 77 games as a rookie in 2023-24, so there's a lot of potential in his game as long as he can keep his confidence up amid the struggles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now