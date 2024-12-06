Fantasy Hockey
Tyson Foerster headshot

Tyson Foerster News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Foerster scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

Foerster has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The winger has mostly maintained his power-play time this season, typically playing on the second unit. Three of his six goals have come on the power play, and he's at nine points, 36 shots on net, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 25 appearances.

