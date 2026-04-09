Tyson Gross News: Nets first NHL goal

Gross scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Gross was in the lineup because Ryan Strome (illness) was a late scratch. The 23-year-old Gross cashed in a goal to spoil Mackenzie Blackwood's shutout bid with 2:52 left in the third period. Gross put the puck in again after that, but that goal was wiped out for the play being offside. This was his third NHL contest, and he's added three shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating to begin his career. It's unclear if he'll retain a spot in the lineup once Strome and Blake Coleman (personal) are ready to get back in the lineup.