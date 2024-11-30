Tyson Hinds News: Dropped to minors

Hinds was assigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Hinds was a healthy scratch in Anaheim's last two games. He hasn't logged any playing time in the NHL this season yet. Hinds has two goals and one assist in 16 AHL outings during the 2024-25 campaign. If Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) remains unavailable, Hinds could be recalled from AHL San Diego ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Ottawa.