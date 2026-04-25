Tyson Hinds News: Gets first playoff point in Game 3

Hinds notched an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Hinds played in the last six games of the regular season and has remained in the lineup over Olen Zellweger for the first three games of the playoffs. Hinds hasn't found the scoresheet yet at the NHL level in the regular season, but he has one in the playoffs now. He's seeing limited usage in a third-pairing role, so it's unlikely he'll be a major contributor on offense. Hinds had 19 points in 62 AHL regular-season contests, and with San Diego getting eliminated from the minor-league playoffs Friday, Hinds is here to stay for the remainder of the Ducks' postseason run.