Tyson Jost headshot

Tyson Jost Injury: Can't finish contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Jost sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jost was hurt late in the game and didn't return, and there was no update on his status after the contest. He had four PIM, one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 8:04 of ice time. His injury leaves the Hurricanes with 11 healthy forwards, so the team will likely need to make a roster move if Jost can't play Thursday against the Panthers.

Tyson Jost
Carolina Hurricanes
