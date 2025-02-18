Fantasy Hockey
Tyson Jost headshot

Tyson Jost Injury: Might return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Jost (lower body) looking to play in Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jost has been sidelined since Dec. 31 versus the Blue Jackets, a stretch of 19 games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. If activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's clash, Jost will likely slot into a fourth-line role alongside Jack Roslovic and Jordan Martinook.

Tyson Jost
Carolina Hurricanes
