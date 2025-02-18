Tyson Jost Injury: Might return Saturday
Jost (lower body) looking to play in Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Jost has been sidelined since Dec. 31 versus the Blue Jackets, a stretch of 19 games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. If activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's clash, Jost will likely slot into a fourth-line role alongside Jack Roslovic and Jordan Martinook.
