Tyson Jost Injury: Return not imminent

Jost (lower body) skated with the Hurricanes on Sunday but will still be out indefinitely, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

While it's encouraging to see Jost back on the ice, the forward was not a full participant in practice, per Ruff, and remains without a timeline for his return. Jost appeared in 16 games in a bottom-six role with Carolina this year, scoring a pair of goals.