Tyson Jost News: Draws assist Saturday

Jost notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Jost snapped an eight-game point drought that also saw him sit out as a healthy scratch twice following his return from a lower-body injury in February. The 27-year-old forward has routinely played limited minutes on the Hurricanes' fourth line this season, so he has little fantasy value. Jost is at three points, 23 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-4 rating across 25 appearances in 2024-25.