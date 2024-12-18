Tyson Jost News: Lights lamp in Tuesday's win

Jost scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The goal was Jost's second of the season and first since his recall from AHL Chicago on Dec. 11. The 26-year-old forward has a chance to establish himself on the fourth line in the absence of Jack Drury (hand), who will be out at least a month. Jost has added 11 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through 10 NHL appearances this season.