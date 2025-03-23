Tyson Jost News: Logs helper in win

Jost notched an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Jost has two helpers over his last four contests. He set up Mark Jankowski's goal at 7:59 of the second period to open the scoring. The 27-year-old Jost has been on the wing since the Hurricanes acquired Jankowski, which appears to have been a beneficial change for both players. Jost is up to four points, 26 shots on net, 33 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 28 outings in 2024-25, so he is unlikely to be considered in most fantasy formats.