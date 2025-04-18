Tyson Jost News: Nets another goal

Jost scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Jost finished the regular season with goals in back-to-back games. The 27-year-old had a total of four goals, nine points, 44 shots on net, 46 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances. While he has played regularly since early March, Jost may find himself out of the lineup if the Hurricanes are at full strength as expected to begin the playoffs.