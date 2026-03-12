Tyson Jost News: Rare two-goal game
Jost scored twice on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Jost has three goals over his last two games, a rare burst of offense for the fourth-liner. He flipped a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with his tallies Thursday, though the Predators would later slip up and lose the lead. The veteran forward has just six goals, 11 points, 63 shots on net, 55 hits, 21 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-14 rating across 52 appearances. His offense will fade again, so Jost is not a must-have player in any fantasy format.
