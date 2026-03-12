Tyson Jost headshot

Tyson Jost News: Rare two-goal game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jost scored twice on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Jost has three goals over his last two games, a rare burst of offense for the fourth-liner. He flipped a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with his tallies Thursday, though the Predators would later slip up and lose the lead. The veteran forward has just six goals, 11 points, 63 shots on net, 55 hits, 21 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-14 rating across 52 appearances. His offense will fade again, so Jost is not a must-have player in any fantasy format.

Tyson Jost
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Jost See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Jost See More
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, January 17
NHL
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, January 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
January 17, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, December 13
NHL
NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, December 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
December 13, 2023
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
Author Image
Chris Morgan
January 9, 2023