Tyson Jost News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Jost scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Jost made it a one-goal game late in the third period, but the Canadiens were able to fend off the Hurricanes at the end. The 27-year-old Jost has six points over his last 14 contests, which is solid for a bottom-six forward. He's at eight points, 40 shots on net, 56 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 38 outings overall.