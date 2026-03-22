Tyson Jost headshot

Tyson Jost News: Scores shortie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Jost scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Jost has four goals over his last six outings. This was the first shorthanded tally of his career, and his first special-teams point since the 2021-22 campaign, when he earned a shorthanded assist with the Avalanche. The 28-year-old has been a bottom-six forward for the Predators this season, compiling 12 points, 70 shots on net, 57 hits, 21 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 56 appearances.

Tyson Jost
Nashville Predators
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