Tyson Jost News: Shipped down to minors

Jost was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jost's demotion comes as the Canes activated Seth Jarvis (upper body) off injured reserve ahead of Monday's clash with the Stars. In seven NHL outings this season, the 26-year-old Jost has generated one goal on eight shots, seven hits and one block while averaging 9:20 of ice time. Given his struggles offensively to start the year, Jost could find himself toiling away in the minors for a while.