Tyson Jost News: Sparks comeback effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Jost scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Jost ended a nine-game point drought with the tally, which was his first goal since Dec. 27. The 27-year-old forward is holding onto a fourth-line role for now, though he could get squeezed out of the lineup if the Predators call up additional prospects before the end of the campaign. Jost has managed nine points in 51 outings this season, matching his total from 39 regular-season contests with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. He's added 59 shots on net, 54 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-15 rating in 2025-26.

