Tyson Jost headshot

Tyson Jost News: Surprising source of offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Jost scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Jost earned all three points within the last 12 minutes of the game. His second helper was on a shorthanded tally by Erik Haula. This was a showcase of Jost's shutdown skills, though he usually doesn't chip in offense at this level. He's logged seven points and 26 shots on net over his last 13 contests. For the season, the 28-year-old forward has 15 points, 83 shots, 63 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 63 appearances in a bottom-six role.

Tyson Jost
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Jost See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Jost See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, January 17
NHL
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, January 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
January 17, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, December 13
NHL
NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, December 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
December 13, 2023