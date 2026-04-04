Tyson Jugnauth News: Three-point burst in win

Jugnauth scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 3-2 overtime win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

Jugnauth had gone 13 games without a goal prior to Saturday, picking up just five assists in that span. The defenseman is up to eight goals, 43 points, 110 shots on net and 44 PIM over 66 appearances as an AHL rookie. Jugnauth's offense is evident, but he likely needs some more development time before pushing for an NHL job.