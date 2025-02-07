Tyson Kozak Injury: Game-time decision versus Preds

Kozak (illness) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with Nashville, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Kozak was on the ice for practice Friday, which could clear the way for him to return to the lineup against the Predators. If Kozak does play, it figures to be in a bottom-six role. Prior to getting sick, the 22-year-old center was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak dating back to Dec. 7 versus Utah. Kozak will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can rejoin the lineup, which could mean a demotion to the minors for Isak Rosen.