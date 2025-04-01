Fantasy Hockey
Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak Injury: Leaves game with LBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Kozak (lower body) was hurt in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, but there was no update on his status after the contest, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Kozak didn't play in the third period after suffering the injury in the middle frame. He'll have some time to recover, as the Sabres don't play again until Saturday versus the Lightning. Isak Rosen would likely enter the lineup if Kozak is unable to suit up.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
