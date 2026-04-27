Tyson Kozak Injury: Probable for Game 5
Kozak (undisclosed) is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bruins, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Kozak exited Sunday's 6-1 victory in Game 4 due to an unspecified injury. Head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that the team talked about Kozak returning, so it isn't very surprising that the 23-year-old will likely be able to suit up Tuesday as the Sabres attempt to close out the first-round series. Across his first two postseason appearances this year, he's recorded an assist, four hits and two blocked shots while averaging 9:47 of ice time.
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