Tyson Kozak Injury: Remains shelved Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Kozak (undisclosed) wasn't featured in line combinations during warmups and will miss Tuesday's home clash with the Sharks, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Kozak is set to miss his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Lindy Ruff's most recent update on Kozak, which he gave Thursday, was that he is day-to-day. Until further information is disclosed, the 23-year-old's status will be monitored ahead of each game, with his next chance to return set for Thursday's clash against the Capitals.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Kozak See More
