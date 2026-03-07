Tyson Kozak Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Kozak (undisclosed) isn't available for Saturday's game against Nashville, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.
Kozak is set to miss his second straight game. He's considered day-to-day, so the 23-year-old might be an option Sunday versus Tampa Bay. Kozak has two goals, four points, two PIM, 98 hits and 33 blocks in 39 appearances in 2025-26. Kozak is expected to serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's ready to return.
