Tyson Kozak Injury: Unavailable Sunday
Kozak (illness) won't play versus the Devils on Sunday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Kozak has one goal, six shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 11 hits in 11 NHL appearances this season. His next chance to play will be versus Columbus on Tuesday. Dennis Gilbert will replace Kozak in Sunday's lineup because the Sabres will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.
