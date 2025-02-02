Fantasy Hockey
Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 10:00am

Kozak (illness) won't play versus the Devils on Sunday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Kozak has one goal, six shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 11 hits in 11 NHL appearances this season. His next chance to play will be versus Columbus on Tuesday. Dennis Gilbert will replace Kozak in Sunday's lineup because the Sabres will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
