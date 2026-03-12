Tyson Kozak Injury: Unavailable Thursday
Kozak (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Washington, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.
Kozak has also missed Buffalo's past four outings. He has two goals and four points in 39 appearances this season. Kozak might play on the fourth line once he's healthy, but it's also possible he'll be a healthy scratch.
