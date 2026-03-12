Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kozak (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Washington, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Kozak has also missed Buffalo's past four outings. He has two goals and four points in 39 appearances this season. Kozak might play on the fourth line once he's healthy, but it's also possible he'll be a healthy scratch.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
