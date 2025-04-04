Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak Injury: Week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Kozak is week-to-week with a hip strain, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports Friday.

Kozak is unlikely to suit up for the Sabres the remainder of the season as the regular season ends April 17. The Sabres hope that Kozak is well enough to play in the AHL playoffs for Rochester where he had eight goals and six assists in 31 games before his recall. The 22-year-old rookie had three goals and five points across 21 NHL appearances before his injury.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now