Tyson Kozak Injury: Week-to-week

Kozak is week-to-week with a hip strain, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports Friday.

Kozak is unlikely to suit up for the Sabres the remainder of the season as the regular season ends April 17. The Sabres hope that Kozak is well enough to play in the AHL playoffs for Rochester where he had eight goals and six assists in 31 games before his recall. The 22-year-old rookie had three goals and five points across 21 NHL appearances before his injury.