Tyson Kozak Injury: Won't play Sunday
Kozak (undisclosed) wasn't in line rushes ahead of Sunday's contest against the Lightning and won't play, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Kozak will miss a third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old has two goals and two assists, 98 hits and 33 blocked shots on the season while averaging 11:21 of ice time per night. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday against the Sharks.
