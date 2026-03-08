Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 2:44pm

Kozak (undisclosed) wasn't in line rushes ahead of Sunday's contest against the Lightning and won't play, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Kozak will miss a third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old has two goals and two assists, 98 hits and 33 blocked shots on the season while averaging 11:21 of ice time per night. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday against the Sharks.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
