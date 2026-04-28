Tyson Kozak News: Available for Game 5

Kozak (undisclosed) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bruins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Kozak left Sunday's Game 4 victory due to an unspecified injury, but he'll officially be able to suit up two days later. Across seven appearances this month, he's recorded three assists, 21 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 10:57 of ice time.