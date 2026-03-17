Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Kozak (undisclosed) will be an option to play against Vegas on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Following a six-game absence due to an injury, Kozak could occupy a fourth-line role against the Golden Knights if Alex Tuch (illness) is unavailable to play. The 23-year-old Kozak has two goals, four points, 26 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 98 hits across 39 appearances this season.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
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