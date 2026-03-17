Tyson Kozak News: Available to play

Kozak (undisclosed) will be an option to play against Vegas on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Following a six-game absence due to an injury, Kozak could occupy a fourth-line role against the Golden Knights if Alex Tuch (illness) is unavailable to play. The 23-year-old Kozak has two goals, four points, 26 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 98 hits across 39 appearances this season.