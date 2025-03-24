Tyson Kozak News: Finds twine in Sunday's win

Kozak scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Kozak's tally came right at the end of a power play in the third period. He doesn't normally see much time with the man advantage, and he shouldn't be expected to make a significant impact in that area. He's up to two goals, nine shots on net, 19 hits and 22 blocked shots over 16 NHL appearances in 2024-25, mainly as a fourth-line center.