Tyson Kozak News: Garners helper in win

Kozak notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kozak has filled a part-time role since returning to action March 17 after a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. With the helper, he has five points in 44 outings, matching his total from 21 games a year ago. Kozak has tacked on 29 shots on net, 111 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season. Given his production and role, he is unlikely to be an everyday player during the Sabres' playoff run.