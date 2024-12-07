Tyson Kozak News: Gets first NHL goal

Kozak scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Utah.

It was his first NHL goal. Kozak opened the scoring in the first period when he redirected a pass at the front of the net under Karel Vejmelka's left arm. He had a goal overturned in his NHL debut against the Jets on Thursday. Kozak, who was selected 193rd overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft, is the first player selected in the sixth round or later of that draft to score an NHL goal.