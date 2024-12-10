Tyson Kozak News: Headed back to minors

Kozak was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Kozak has played in three games for the Sabres this season in which he notched one goal on two shots, two hits and two blocks while averaging 9:55 of ice time. Kozak's demotion could indicate that either Sam Lafferty (lower body) or Rasmus Dahlin (back) could be ready to come off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers.