Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak News: Headed back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Kozak was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Kozak has played in three games for the Sabres this season in which he notched one goal on two shots, two hits and two blocks while averaging 9:55 of ice time. Kozak's demotion could indicate that either Sam Lafferty (lower body) or Rasmus Dahlin (back) could be ready to come off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
